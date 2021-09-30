Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLHEY remained flat at $$16.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.