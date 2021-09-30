Banano (BAN) Price Down 19.6% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $268,576.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.