Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

