Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Bancolombia worth $51,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,472. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.