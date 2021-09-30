Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 1,198,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

