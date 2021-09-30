Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,375,611 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 890.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.94% of Dropbox worth $114,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

