Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.04% of Deckers Outdoor worth $110,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $217.54 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

