Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Prudential Financial worth $83,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.