Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $85,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $340,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $790,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.