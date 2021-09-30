Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $90,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 143,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 224,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.