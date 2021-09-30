Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.93% of BorgWarner worth $107,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

