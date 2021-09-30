Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.72% of F5 Networks worth $83,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.45 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.71 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

