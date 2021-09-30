Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $84,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $739,236,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $123.22 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.