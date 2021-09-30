Bank of Montreal Can Sells 221,681 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,681 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $107,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $343.77 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

