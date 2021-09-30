Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 411,448 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $85,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

