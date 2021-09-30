Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 52,894 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $89,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $106.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

