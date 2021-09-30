Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 925,141 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Farfetch worth $88,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

FTCH stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

