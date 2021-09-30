Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Chemed worth $85,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chemed by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chemed by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chemed by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $469.30 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

