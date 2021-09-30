Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Redfin worth $86,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -200.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $281,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,368.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,609 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

