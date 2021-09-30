Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 103,708 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Olin worth $93,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.