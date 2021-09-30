Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,023 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Atmos Energy worth $92,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

ATO stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.