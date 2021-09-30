Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,104 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Sonoco Products worth $91,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

