Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of ITT worth $86,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,809,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,280,000 after buying an additional 48,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $86.80 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.