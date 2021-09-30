Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.03% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $98,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $132.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.