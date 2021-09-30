Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $97,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

