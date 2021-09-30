Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $96,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.