Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.93 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $85,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

