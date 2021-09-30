Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.05 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Everest Re Group worth $91,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

