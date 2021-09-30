Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.47 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.73% of Maximus worth $93,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

