Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $98,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 494,589 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87.

