Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Life Storage worth $98,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 454,848 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

LSI stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

