Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of RingCentral worth $95,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.37 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

