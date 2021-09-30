Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,267 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $86,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,831,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 161,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

