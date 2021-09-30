Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,895 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Fidelity National Financial worth $86,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FNF opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

