Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 82,623 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Zillow Group worth $94,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.84 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

