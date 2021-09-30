Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,490 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $94,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

