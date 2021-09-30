Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $93,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 201,723 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

