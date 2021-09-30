Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $95,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

