Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,807,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of OGE Energy worth $94,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.