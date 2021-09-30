Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,785,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Invesco worth $85,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $218,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

