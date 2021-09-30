Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 100,293 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Twist Bioscience worth $89,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,148 shares of company stock worth $16,330,194 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

