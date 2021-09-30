Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,278 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Brunswick worth $95,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

