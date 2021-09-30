Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 135,286 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Regency Centers worth $91,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of REG opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.