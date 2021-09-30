Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 137,798 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Formula One Group worth $91,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.