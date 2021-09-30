Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,459 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Allegion worth $90,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Allegion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

