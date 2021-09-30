Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,385 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Lamb Weston worth $96,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

