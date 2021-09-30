Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 398,503 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 398,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $90,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after buying an additional 926,161 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

