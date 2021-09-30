Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,189,655 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,189,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Hanesbrands worth $85,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.