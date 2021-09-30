Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,710 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Natera worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,911 shares of company stock valued at $29,626,829. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

