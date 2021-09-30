Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $86,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NYSE:BNS opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

